St. James Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,646 shares during the period. Loews comprises 6.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Loews worth $41,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of L traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

