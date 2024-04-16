STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

