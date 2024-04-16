Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

