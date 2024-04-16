Status Price Tops $0.0365 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Status has a total market cap of $141.71 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010882 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,927.47 or 0.99791238 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03631732 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $6,058,338.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.