Stifel Nicolaus Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $224.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

