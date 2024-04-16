Stifel Nicolaus Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $244.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $556,797,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,233,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,946,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

