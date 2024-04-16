Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $83.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of CP stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

