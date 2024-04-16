Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $204.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $178.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,122.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock worth $6,535,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 43,709 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $16,932,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,020,000 after buying an additional 171,157 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

