Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.45.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $883.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.29. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,878 shares of company stock valued at $944,520. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.