Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 291% compared to the average volume of 4,328 call options.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. 3,472,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,284. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 51,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

