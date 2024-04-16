StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.