StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.53 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.
Insider Activity at OncoCyte
In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of OncoCyte
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
