StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently -8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Street Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,047 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,843,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.