StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently -8.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
Featured Stories
