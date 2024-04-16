StockNews.com Lowers Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
LMB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
