StockNews.com Lowers Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Limbach Price Performance

LMB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Limbach

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.