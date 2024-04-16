StockNews.com Upgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

