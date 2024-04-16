Strs Ohio Acquires 322,381 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest Price Performance
PINS stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
