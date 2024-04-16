Strs Ohio Acquires 322,381 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.