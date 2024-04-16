Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 2,198,487 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,198,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,449,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.56% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $258,421,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,311,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,477,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,009,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $12,765,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

