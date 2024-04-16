Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 165,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $4,429,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 170,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $313.97 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.45. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.