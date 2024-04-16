Strs Ohio Has $32.20 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $32,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

