Strs Ohio Sells 15,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of APA worth $25,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

APA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.