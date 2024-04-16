Strs Ohio Sells 19,108 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

