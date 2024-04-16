Strs Ohio Sells 96,163 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,163 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $28,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,900. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

