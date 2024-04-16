Suncoast Equity Management Buys New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,784,000. McKesson makes up approximately 1.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $527.20. 123,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,907. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.34 and its 200-day moving average is $484.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

