Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.06. 143,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,766. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

