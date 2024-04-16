Suncoast Equity Management Takes $322,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 350,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,023. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

