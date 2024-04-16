Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SU opened at $37.18 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,619,140,000 after purchasing an additional 155,343 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

