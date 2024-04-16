Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $1,500.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $931.21 and last traded at $913.00. 2,115,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,869,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $882.75.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.