SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,469 shares of company stock valued at $691,726,161 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.29. 3,042,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,457. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $531.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.26 and a 200 day moving average of $394.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.28.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

