SVB Wealth LLC Buys 67,369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,369 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.84. 6,342,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314,712. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

