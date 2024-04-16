SVB Wealth LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.64. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

