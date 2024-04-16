SVB Wealth LLC Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,071 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. 2,184,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

