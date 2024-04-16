SVB Wealth LLC Has $17.76 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 906,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,085. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

