SVB Wealth LLC Has $25.64 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,218 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $231.96. 306,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.79 and a 200 day moving average of $233.39. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

