SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,324,000 after buying an additional 597,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,514,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,579,000 after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 8,067,706 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.