SVB Wealth LLC Invests $17.10 Million in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,103,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTHR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,344. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $179.70 and a 52 week high of $233.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

