SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,240 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 295,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,960. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.62.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

