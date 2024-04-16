SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 203.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.