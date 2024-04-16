SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,997 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 411,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,476. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.