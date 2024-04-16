SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,997 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 411,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,476. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.