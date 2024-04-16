SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 586.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,003 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.53. 50,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,238. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

