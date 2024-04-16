SVB Wealth LLC Sells 35,727 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,727 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,281,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,236,316. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

