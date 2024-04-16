SVB Wealth LLC Sells 37,790 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,790 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 50,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.09. 266,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,083. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average is $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

