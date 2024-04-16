SVB Wealth LLC Sells 7,316 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.