Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 669,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,672.0 days.

Shares of BIOVF remained flat at $25.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.26). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $643.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.74 million.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

