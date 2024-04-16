Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,762 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $335.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.