Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director Buys C$13,500.00 in Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) Director Warren Eric Newfield acquired 100,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Warren Eric Newfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Warren Eric Newfield acquired 50,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

TLO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.12. 326,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,640. Talon Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price objective on Talon Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

