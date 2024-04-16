Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,710,000 after acquiring an additional 348,951 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

