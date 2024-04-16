TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

TRP stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,404,000 after acquiring an additional 778,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after buying an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

