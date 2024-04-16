TD Securities Increases Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $10.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MERC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,845. The firm has a market cap of $610.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

