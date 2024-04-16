TD Securities Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.82.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

SLF stock opened at C$69.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94. The stock has a market cap of C$40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9036382 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

