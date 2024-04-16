TD Securities Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.20.

TSE CAS traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.37. 48,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$943.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.00. Cascades has a one year low of C$9.16 and a one year high of C$15.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 0.8298611 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

